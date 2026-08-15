Over 700 players to compete at Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival

ABU DHABI, 15th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The organising committee of the 32nd Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival 2026 has announced the participation of 763 players across four major tournaments, with the first day of competitions set to take place Saturday, 15 August at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Abu Dhabi.

A total of 112 players will compete in the International Masters Tournament, while 152 will participate in the Open “A” Tournament, 280 in the Open “B” Tournament, and 219 in the Juniors Tournament.

The committee highlighted the significance of the participation of 300 UAE players, out of a total of 2,250 participants across various skill levels. Their involvement will contribute to developing their skills and strengthening their competitive capabilities and experience, as part of preparations for the Chess Olympiad, which Abu Dhabi will host in 2028.