Participants at 2026 IFLA World Library and Information Congress share visions for future of libraries

BUSAN, Korea,15th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Around 3,500 library and information professionals, researchers, and representatives of related organisations from over 120 countries gathered in Busan to share a blueprint for future libraries. The ‘2026 Busan World Library and Information Congress (WLIC),’ held at BEXCO for four days from August 10 to August 13, concluded with great success.

Under the theme ‘Libraries Leading Change,’ the congress dealt in depth with core challenges faced by libraries, such as knowledge infrastructure in the era of artificial intelligence (AI), information accessibility, and the preservation of cultural heritage. Hosted in South Korea for the first time in 20 years since the 2006 Seoul congress, this event was recorded as the first international event in the library sector held in Busan.

During the congress period, approximately 200 professional lectures and academic sessions were held at BEXCO, sharing innovative cases from countries around the world. In particular, at the national committee main session held on August 12, the role of libraries as a public infrastructure to be performed in a generative AI environment and measures to secure information reliability were intensively discussed under the theme ‘From a Knowledge Repository to a Civilizational Refinery.’

The scale of exhibitions and presentations also recorded an all-time high. A record-breaking 205 research papers were presented at the poster session, and 47 companies and institutions participated in the international exhibition to showcase the latest technologies, including AI-based services and digital archiving.

Participants confirmed the vision for libraries to move forward amid the rapid environmental changes of digital transformation.

Busan Metropolitan City, the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA), and the American Library Association (ALA) signed a trilateral memorandum of understanding, laying the foundation for continued exchange and cooperation with the global library community.