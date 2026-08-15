UAE expands its presence on global trade map, opens new markets for its exports

ABU DHABI, 15th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE is continuing to expand its network of economic and trade partnerships with global markets, as part of efforts to strengthen the openness of the national economy, diversify export markets, enhance the competitiveness of the private sector and national products, and reinforce the country's position as a global hub for trade and investment.

The number of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs) signed by the UAE has reached 38 since the launch of the programme in September 2021, covering a broad range of markets across Asia, Africa, Europe and other regions. An increasing number of these agreements have entered into force, enabling UAE companies to benefit from improved market access, reduced customs duties and lower trade barriers.

The expansion of the UAE's partnership network coincides with record levels of non-oil foreign trade, which reached AED1.937 trillion during the first half of 2026. Non-oil exports also continued to grow, reaching approximately AED452.8 billion, reflecting the expanding base of activities and products linked to the country's foreign trade.

Data show that trade with countries where CEPAs have entered into force reached approximately AED304.3 billion during the first half of the year, while UAE exports to these markets stood at around AED66.1 billion, underscoring their growing importance within the country's overall foreign trade system.

The UAE's CEPA programme extends beyond traditional markets, reflecting a broader drive to diversify trading partners and open new avenues for UAE exports and investments.

In Asia, the partnership network includes major markets such as India, Indonesia and Türkiye, while in Europe it extends to markets including Ukraine and Serbia. Africa is also gaining prominence within the programme through agreements and negotiations with several countries, including Kenya, Gabon and the Republic of the Congo.

Recently signed agreements with African countries highlight this expansion. The UAE-Gabon CEPA seeks to strengthen trade and private-sector cooperation and facilitate investment across sectors including agriculture, logistics and renewable energy. The UAE-Republic of the Congo CEPA, meanwhile, aims to build on the growth of non-oil bilateral trade and create new opportunities for long-term partnerships and investment.

In East Africa, the UAE and Kenya signed a CEPA aimed at strengthening trade and investment ties and improving market access between the Middle East and East African regions.

In Europe, the UAE-Ukraine CEPA entered into force on 1st July 2026, opening new opportunities for trade, investment and private-sector cooperation between the two countries. The UAE-Serbia CEPA has also entered into force, providing for the liberalisation or reduction of tariffs across a significant share of tariff lines.

India, one of the first countries to implement a CEPA with the UAE, provides an indication of the agreements' potential to support bilateral trade growth. Non-oil trade between the UAE and India reached AED107.5 billion during the first half of 2026.

Meanwhile, the UAE's partnership network continues to expand. In July 2026, the UAE and Canada concluded negotiations on a CEPA in the shortest timeframe recorded under the programme. Bilateral trade between the two countries reached approximately US$4.2 billion in 2025, representing growth of 21% compared to 2024.

These developments coincide with continued growth in the UAE's non-oil foreign trade, which reached AED3.8 trillion in 2025, registering growth of more than 26%, while non-oil exports increased by more than 45%.

These indicators are particularly significant as the UAE seeks to link its trade agreements with increased export capacity across the industrial sector. Participants at Make it in the Emirates 2026 highlighted the role of the CEPA programme in enabling UAE products, services and advanced industrial exports to access both mature and emerging markets.

In this context, CEPAs form part of a broader framework aimed at strengthening the UAE's position within global trade and supply chains, leveraging its advanced logistics infrastructure, ports and free zones, as well as its ability to connect Asian, African and European markets.

The growing network of agreements is creating greater opportunities for the UAE private sector to diversify export destinations, access new markets, benefit from lower tariffs and improved market-access conditions, and establish investment and production partnerships in partner countries.