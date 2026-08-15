Belgium records hottest day of 2026 amid ongoing heat wave

BELGIUM, 15th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Belgium recorded its hottest 13 August since measurements began on Thursday, with 32,2 °C measured in Uccle, according to Royal Meteorological Institute forecaster David Dehenauw.

The previous record for 13 August was 32,1 °C, set last year. It is the thirteenth day record broken this year alone.

The Royal Meteorological Institute expects temperatures in the centre of the country to reach around 34 °C.

Belgium is also likely experiencing its third heatwave of the year. If temperatures rise above 30 °C again on Friday, as forecast, the heatwave will become official.

























































Belgium on Friday recorded its hottest day of the year, with temperatures in Uccle reaching 35.9C (96.62F), according to media reports.

Uccle, in the Brussels-Capital Region, recorded the temperature at 4.20 p.m. local time (1420GMT), making Friday the hottest day of 2026 in the country, public broadcaster VRT reported.

The temperature surpassed the previous annual high recorded in Uccle in late June.

The new record comes as a heat wave and drought continue to grip parts of Europe, fueling wildfires across the continent.

A total of 568,415 hectares (1.4 million acres) have burned across the EU since the beginning of the year as of Aug. 13, according to the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS)