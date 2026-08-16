GCC Secretary General condemns repeated hostile Iranian attacks on ADNOC tankers

RIYADH, 16th August, 2026 (WAM) --Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), has condemned the repeated hostile Iranian attacks targeting two tankers belonging to ADNOC while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. "These attacks represent a dangerous and unacceptable escalation, as well as a direct threat to the security and safety of maritime navigation and international trade in one of the world's most vital waterways, in violation of the United Nations (UN) Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and relevant UN Security Council resolutions, including Resolution 2817," Albudaiwi stated.

Moreover, he underlined the categorical rejection of any Iranian attempts to turn this vital international waterway into a tool for pressure and threats, calling on the international community to assume its responsibilities and take a firm stance to halt these repeated attacks, and to ensure the security and freedom of maritime navigation in accordance with the principles of international law, the law of the sea, and relevant international resolutions.

He concluded his statement by underscoring GCC's full and unwavering solidarity with the UAE, standing by its side and supporting all measures it takes to protect its security, sovereignty, property, and interests.