UAE Team Emirates targets podium finish at Cyclassics Hamburg

HAMBURG, 16th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Mexican cyclist Isaac Del Toro will lead UAE Team Emirates XRG at the 29th edition of the Bemer Cyclassics in Hamburg on Sunday, returning to action three weeks after securing a third-place finish at the Tour de France.

Del Toro makes his second consecutive appearance at the one-day UCI WorldTour race alongside a strong UAE Team Emirates XRG line-up featuring Filippo Baroncini, Mikkel Bjerg, Benoît Cosnefroy, Rune Herregodts, António Morgado and Florian Vermeersch, directed by Sports Director Andrej Hauptman.

The 205.2-kilometre classic begins in Buxtehude and traverses Lower Saxony before returning to Hamburg, where riders face five ascents of the 700-metre Waseberg climb, which features a steep average gradient of 9.1 percent.

UAE Team Emirates is targeting its first podium finish at the event since 2018, when Alexander Kristoff took third, following Morgado’s seventh-place finish in last year’s edition.