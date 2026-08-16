Death toll from Indonesia earthquake rises to 47

JAKARTA, 16th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The death toll from a 7.7-magnitude earthquake and several strong aftershocks that struck off the coast of Flores Island in eastern Indonesia has risen to 47, the country's National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) reported.

In its latest update, the BNPB said at least 346 houses have been damaged, including 157 that were severely damaged, 41 moderately damaged, and 148 slightly damaged.

The earthquake struck the Flores region at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to the US Geological Survey.

It was followed by 111 aftershocks, including one of magnitude 6.1.

The earthquake also damaged public facilities, including educational facilities, health facilities, places of worship, and government offices, according to the agency.