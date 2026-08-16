Six dead in Indiana after storms, floods

WASHINGTON, 16th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Powerful storms and floods have killed at least six people in Indiana, including a 4-year-old boy, Reuters reported.
In addition to the boy, three females and two males have died since the storm system started, the Indiana State Emergency Operations Centre said.
Two deaths took place in Delaware County and one each in Jennings County, Lake County, Porter County and LaPorte County, the centre said.
Indiana Governor Mike Braun said President Donald Trump told him that the state's request for a presidential emergency declaration would be approved, paving the way for federal aid.
At one point, the storms moving through Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky left nearly 1 million utility customers without power.