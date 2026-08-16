WASHINGTON, 16th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Powerful storms and floods have killed at least ​six people in Indiana, including a ‌4-year-old boy, Reuters reported.

In addition to the boy, three females ​and two males have died ​since the storm system started, the Indiana State Emergency Operations ​Centre said.

Two deaths took place in ​Delaware County and one each in Jennings County, Lake County, Porter County and LaPorte County, ​the centre said.

Indiana Governor Mike Braun ​said President Donald Trump told him that ‌the ⁠state's request for a presidential emergency declaration would be approved, paving the way for federal aid.

At one point, ​the ⁠storms moving through Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky left nearly ​1 million utility customers without ​power.