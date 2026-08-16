Colombia earthquake claims 294 lives, injures nearly 3,935 as rescue efforts continue

BOGOTA, 16th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The death toll from the recent magnitude-7.4 earthquake in Colombia rose to 294 on Saturday, with 3,935 people injured, 320 missing and 353 rescued, according to the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD).

UNGRD reported yesterday that more than two-thirds of the deaths were concentrated in the cities of Cali and Pereira, while rescue teams continued to search for the missing and recover bodies from collapsed buildings.

Cali fire captain Alberto Hernandez said there was only one location showing signs of life, while operations at other locations were focused on recovering bodies.

On August 10, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck western Colombia, with its epicentre in the municipality of San Jose del Palmar in the Choco region, causing buildings to collapse and widespread damage in several areas.