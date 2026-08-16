Greece issues high wildfire alert for Sunday as strong winds persist

ATHENS, 16th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Greece will remain on high alert for wildfires Sunday, with authorities issuing a Category 4, or very high, fire danger warning for Attica, including the island of Kythira; the regions of Viotia and Evia, including Skyros; the Cyclades islands; and Crete.

The Red Code warning calls for the full mobilisation of emergency personnel and equipment and requires local and regional authorities to activate emergency coordination bodies and prepare for possible forest fires.

The national weather service forecast mostly clear skies, with northerly winds of 6 to 7 on the Beaufort scale in the Aegean and locally stronger winds in eastern Greece. Winds were expected to weaken later Sunday.