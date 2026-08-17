UAE shifts healthcare from traditional prevention to early risk detection

ABU DHABI, 17th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE healthcare system is moving towards a more proactive model in which prevention, early detection and health risk sensing form key pillars of care, leveraging artificial intelligence, data analytics, genomics and precision medicine, alongside preventive screenings and health awareness programmes.

This approach enables health risks to be identified at an early stage and interventions to take place before they develop into diseases or complications.

The features of this model are reflected in a range of initiatives and programmes introduced in 2026, combining technology, medical science and community awareness, aiming to make prevention and early detection a central part of the healthcare journey, from identifying genetic risks to predicting complications from chronic diseases and critical conditions.

Future Health – A Global Initiative by Abu Dhabi represents one of the most prominent examples of this approach, adopting the 2026 theme 'To Sense is to Predict'. It focuses on four main areas: longevity and personalised precision medicine; digital health and artificial intelligence; resilience and sustainability of healthcare systems; and investment in life sciences.

This direction reflects a shift in the concept of prevention, extending beyond periodic screenings and awareness to include the use of data and health indicators to predict risks and identify appropriate interventions at an early stage.

In genomics, Abu Dhabi's newborn genetic screening programme enables the early detection of more than 815 treatable genetic conditions, including disorders that may show no symptoms at birth but could affect a child's health later in life.

The genetic testing programme within premarital screening also covers 570 genes associated with more than 840 medical conditions, while pharmacogenomic technologies help doctors select medicines and treatment options most suited to a patient's genetic profile.

The use of data and artificial intelligence also extends to understanding health behaviour through the Behavioural Insights project, which combines behavioural science with big data to understand factors influencing individuals' health choices and translate them into indicators that support the design of more precise preventive interventions.

In its current phase, the platform targets health challenges including obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases through tailored interventions such as smart notifications and awareness content designed for different behavioural groups.

Across healthcare facilities nationwide, artificial intelligence applications range from analysing mammogram images and identifying suspicious areas to using smart warning systems to predict sepsis and septic shock before they occur.

They also include technologies and applications for predicting pregnancy complications, monitoring premature infants, forecasting epileptic seizures and convulsions in children, and analysing retinal images for the early detection of diabetes-related complications.

The concept of prevention takes on a broader dimension through the Healthy Longevity initiative launched by Emirates Health Services, which combines genomics, regenerative medicine and artificial intelligence within a data-driven ecosystem.

The initiative includes genome analysis, health risk assessment and determining biological age using artificial intelligence, alongside tools for analysing electrocardiograms, estimating retinal age, measuring inflammatory factors, and analysing gait and movement. These tools help predict the risks of chronic diseases and develop personalised preventive strategies.

The Itma'en programme also forms part of this approach and is considered one of the national pillars of preventive health and longevity, aiming to enhance individuals' health security by shifting from therapeutic care to proactive predictive care.

In its first phase, the programme includes a smart system for periodically monitoring vital health indicators, supported by data analytics and artificial intelligence to detect risks early and provide personalised preventive recommendations.

It also includes the development of individual health plans and a unified family plan to promote healthy lifestyles and prevent chronic diseases.

Alongside technological solutions, community awareness and regular screenings remain essential elements of prevention. Cancer Run 2026 in Abu Dhabi set a Guinness World Record with the participation of more than 5,000 competitors from 71 nationalities, as part of a campaign aimed at raising awareness of the importance of regular screening and early cancer detection and encouraging healthy lifestyles.

The UAE healthcare system thus brings together early screening, data, genomics, artificial intelligence and health awareness in a model focused on identifying risks before they develop into diseases or complications, while supporting the broader goal of increasing healthy life years and improving the quality of life of community members.