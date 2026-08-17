Abu Dhabi Chess Festival enhances UAE's international events standing

ABU DHABI, 17th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Mualla, Vice President of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), said the Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival 2026, currently running until 24th August, represents a significant addition to the UAE's standing as a host of international events.

He described the latest edition of the festival as a "mini-Olympiad", with around 2,250 male and female players from various countries competing in 34 diverse events covering different categories and age groups.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on Monday while attending the events, he said the UAE is approaching a major global milestone with Abu Dhabi set to host the next Chess Olympiad in 2028, with the support of the wise leadership, following Dubai's distinguished organisational success in hosting the World Chess Olympiad in 1986.

The International Chess Federation Vice President praised the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Chess Club and Mind Games Club in putting in place all organisational measures and arrangements for the event and providing a stimulating environment for participants from the UAE and abroad.

He said the festival's continuity and its reaching the 32nd edition underline the value of this major event, supported by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, expressing hope that other clubs would seek to host similar international events.