Zimbabwe ferry disaster death toll rises to 84

HARARE, 17th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The death toll from the sinking of an overcrowded ferry on Lake Kariba in Zimbabwe has risen to more than 84.

Authorities intensified efforts on Sunday to search for more bodies, with police saying operations were continuing in an attempt to locate victims reported missing.

Zimbabwe's disaster management agency said 77 people survived and were rescued.

The ferry capsized late last Tuesday after being struck by a large wave on Lake Kariba in north-western Zimbabwe.