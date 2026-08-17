Espanyol beat Levante; Racing Santander draw with Villarreal in La Liga

MADRID, 17th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Espanyol defeated visiting Levante 3-0 in the opening round of the Spanish football league.

Roberto Fernández scored twice for Espanyol in the 5th and 40th minutes, while Dolan added the third in the 80th minute.

In the same round, Racing Santander, who returned to the top flight this season, drew 2-2 at home with Villarreal.

Martínez scored Racing Santander's first goal from the penalty spot in the 21st minute, before Sergio added the second in the 34th minute. Villarreal responded through Gueye in the 45th minute and Pépé in first-half stoppage time.