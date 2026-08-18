IMMAF: UAE plays prominent role in developing mixed martial arts

ABU DHABI, 18th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) has affirmed that the UAE plays a prominent role and is a true leader in developing the sport of mixed martial arts, whether by showcasing emerging talent, hosting competitions, or launching impactful initiatives that contribute to promoting the sport.

Wissam Abi Nader, Vice President of the IMMAF, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM), on the sidelines of the opening of the seventh IMMAF Youth World Championships, which is taking place until August 23 at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi, that the standard of competition organisation in the UAE continues to improve, reaching a professional level through strong organization, high-quality production, and skilled personnel, alongside a notable increase in the number of participants, countries, and national teams competing.

He added that each edition of the championship brings new surprises in terms of organization, technical standards, and logistics. The event also continues to set new records year after year, both in the number of competitors and participating countries, noting that this sustained growth reflects the championship’s rising status on the international stage.

He stressed that the UAE has once again demonstrated that it is a leading destination for global sports, thanks to its security, stability, and development. These qualities give participating delegations and national teams confidence and peace of mind, encouraging them to travel to Abu Dhabi and compete in the championship.

He noted that cooperation between the International Federation and the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation has been ongoing for years and has undergone significant development recently, reaching a stage of full integration across various aspects of organisational work.