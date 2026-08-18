Abu Dhabi Aquatics signs two agreements to enhance athletes' health wellbeing

ABU DHABI, 18th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club has signed two agreements aimed at promoting athletes’ health and developing professional competencies during its participation in the Abu Dhabi Summer Sports (ADSS), currently being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The first agreement was signed with Kids Heart Medical Centre, with the aim of enhancing the health and preventive care of the club’s athletes and members by providing a range of free medical examinations and services. This will help support athletes’ health and improve the quality of care provided to them.

The second agreement focuses on implementing training and development programmes for athletes under the umbrella of the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council.

Humaid Al Houti, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club, said the partnerships are part of the club’s vision to develop an integrated system that goes beyond training and sporting competitions to encompass health and safety, professional development, and community service.

He noted that signing the two agreements represents an important step toward strengthening healthcare for athletes and developing and qualifying professionals working in rescue and water safety in accordance with the highest approved standards.