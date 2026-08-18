Dubai's Al-Wohoosh Desert Reserve demonstrates environmental value beyond scale

DUBAI, 18th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Al-Wohoosh Desert Reserve in Dubai stands as a prime example that the ecological value of protected areas is not determined by size, but by the habitats and wild species they shelter, which contribute to the overall sustainability of ecosystems.

The reserve’s name is deeply rooted in local wildlife, which flourished in the region in ancient times, before evolving into a modern nature reserve that embodies Dubai's commitment to protecting desert ecosystems and preserving biodiversity.

Located in the Al Aweer area and spanning 15.06 square kilometres, the reserve derives its name, "Al-Wohoosh" (meaning wild beasts), from the moniker given by local inhabitants in past eras due to the predatory animals that once roamed the area. Today, it remains a testament to the rich natural heritage characteristic of the UAE's desert environment.

Ahmed Mohammed Bin Thani, Director General of the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority (DECCA), told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that nature reserves, regardless of their size, play a pivotal role in preserving the emirate's natural capital. He noted that the Al Al-Wohoosh Desert Reserve reflects the importance of safeguarding natural environments of high ecological value, emphasizing that every natural habitat represents an essential link in the biodiversity chain. He added that the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority continues to manage and conserve these habitats according to international best scientific practices, enhancing their sustainability and supporting Dubai's environmental and climate targets.

Despite its modest footprint, the reserve hosts a rich ecosystem comprising 91 species, including 49 plant species, 19 bird species, 4 mammal species, 8 reptile species, and 11 invertebrate species, making it a microcosm of the biodiversity found across Dubai's deserts.

It features specialised natural habitats, including sand dunes, inter-dune plains, Ghaf tree woodlands, and areas covered with Rimth shrubs, all supporting numerous desert species adapted to harsh climatic conditions. Key wildlife residing in the reserve includes the Mountain Gazelle, resident and migratory birds such as the Southern Grey Shrike, Brown-necked Raven, Steppe Eagle, and Asian Desert Warbler, as well as the Egyptian Spiny-tailed Lizard, a prominent native desert species.

DECCA conducts specialised research programmes and scientific studies within the reserve to better understand the components of the desert ecosystem, monitor wild species, and track habitat conditions.

These initiatives inform management plans and maintain ecological balance on a sustainable scientific basis. Furthermore, the authority actively promotes environmental awareness through educational programmes, school visits, and community initiatives, enabling the public to appreciate the ecological significance of nature reserves and fostering a culture of conservation across all segments of society.