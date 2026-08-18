Wall Street slips as Dow drops 263 points

NEW YORK, August 18 (WAM)-- U.S. equities edged lower on Monday, led by declines in major benchmark indices. The S&P 500 dipped 39.55 points, or 0.51%, to settle at 7,746.21.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite shed 76.87 points, or 0.31%, to close at 26,652.29, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 263.21 points, or 0.49%, to finish at 53,469.20.

The market pull-back came as surging crude prices and higher Treasury yields reignited inflation fears, raising concerns that interest rates may remain elevated. Ongoing Middle East geopolitical friction and pre-earnings caution across key corporate sectors also weighed on investor risk appetite.