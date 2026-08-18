Brain receptors function as natural brake to halt chronic pain, study finds

WASHINGTON, August 18 (WAM)-- A team of scientists at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has identified a neural mechanism capable of switching off chronic neuropathic pain caused by nerve damage.

The discovery centres on mu opioid receptors located within the locus coeruleus, a brain region that helps regulate stress and alertness.

Researchers found that activating these specific receptors functions as a molecular brake, suppressing hyperactive pain pathways and reversing hypersensitivity.

By directly targeting localised receptors in the brain's pain center rather than administering systemic opioids across the entire body, this approach promises to yield highly targeted therapies that relieve severe pain while eliminating side effects and addiction risks.