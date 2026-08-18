Wildfires sweep across Europe, France allocates €12 million for reconstruction

CAPITALS, 18th August, 2026 (WAM) -- France has allocated €12 million to rebuild areas affected by wildfires in the southwest of the country, as fires continue to affect several parts of Europe amid exceptionally severe conditions.

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said €10 million would be allocated to the Gironde department and €2 million to Landes. He said the overall cost of government support measures could exceed €100 million, including exemptions from social security contributions and property tax for affected businesses for three months.

The European Union, meanwhile, has mobilised assistance for Belgium and Spain through the EU civil protection mechanism as wildfires continue across the continent.

In Belgium, two firefighting aircraft from the EU's rescEU fleet were deployed from Sweden, alongside two helicopters each from the Netherlands, Norway and Germany, to support efforts against a wildfire in the Hautes Fagnes, where more than 3,000 hectares have burned.

In Spain, 104 ground firefighters with 36 vehicles from France have come to the aid of Spanish firefighters in the Aragón region, where close to 16,000 hectares have already burnt.

The EU's Copernicus Emergency Management Service has also been activated for wildfires in Belgium, Spain, Greece, Germany, Montenegro, Serbia, Albania, France and Italy, providing rapid maps to help authorities assess affected areas and organise the response.

EU Commissioner for Preparedness and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib said, “No country should face wildfires alone. Through our civil protection mechanism, Europe is moving aircraft, helicopters and firefighters quickly to where they are needed most.”

The European Commission said, "The 2026 wildfire season is already exceptionally severe. By the end of July, the area burned was already 2,5 times the usual level in Europe."