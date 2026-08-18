DCT Abu Dhabi launches 'Visitor Experience Awards'

ABU DHABI, 18th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has launched the inaugural Visitor Experience Awards, a flagship annual programme recognising organisations and frontline professionals delivering exceptional visitor experiences across the emirate.

More than 400 tourism and cultural organisations have been invited to participate in the first edition, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s commitment to service excellence while strengthening its position as a leading global tourism destination.

Led by DCT Abu Dhabi’s Visitor Experience (VX) function, the awards feature eight categories recognising excellence across businesses and frontline teams. Beyond recognising achievement, the programme is designed to encourage innovation, accessibility and continuous improvement across Abu Dhabi’s visitor experience ecosystem, reflecting Abu Dhabi's continued commitment to placing visitors at the heart of its tourism strategy.

The awards will be assessed by an independent judging panel comprising leaders and subject matter experts from Abu Dhabi's public and private sectors. Bringing together expertise in tourism, hospitality, culture, customer experience, innovation, accessibility and service excellence, the panel will evaluate submissions through a rigorous assessment process, recognising those who set new benchmarks for visitor experience across the emirate.

Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director-General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said, “Visitor experience is one of the strongest drivers of destination competitiveness, influencing how travellers perceive, recommend and return to a destination. Through the Visitor Experience Awards, we are recognising the organisations and frontline professionals setting the benchmark for excellence while inspiring continuous improvement across the sector. By celebrating innovation, accessibility and outstanding service, we are strengthening Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a destination where exceptional visitor experiences are delivered consistently at every stage of the journey.”

The awards comprise two streams: Business Awards, recognising organisations demonstrating excellence across key areas of visitor experience, and Frontliner Awards, celebrating the individuals who create memorable moments for visitors every day. The 24 winners will be announced at a gala ceremony attended by tourism leaders and industry stakeholders later this year.

The Visitor Experience Awards Abu Dhabi is one of several initiatives within DCT Abu Dhabi’s wider Visitor Experience programme, which is helping embed a culture of excellence across the tourism sector. Together with the recently launched Visitor Experience Guidelines and VX Academy, the initiative supports Abu Dhabi's long-term vision of delivering seamless, authentic and memorable experiences at every stage of the visitor journey.