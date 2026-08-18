Dedicated passenger waiting lounge unveiled at DXB Terminal 3

DUBAI, 18th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Uber, in partnership with Dubai Airports, has announced the opening of a dedicated rider waiting lounge at Dubai International (DXB) Terminal 3, in line with the Dubai Civility Committee’s objectives to preserve the aesthetic appeal, order, and operational excellence of the Emirate.

Located directly at the primary Uber and Careem Rides pickup area, the custom-built facility provides arriving riders with a comfortable, climate-controlled space—offering welcome relief during the summer, while setting a new standard for ground transportation at one of the world’s busiest travel hubs.

The joint initiative reflects a shared commitment to world-class mobility and urban aesthetics. By streamlining passenger flow and reducing curbside congestion, the lounge elevates the overall arrival experience from the moment guests land in Dubai.

Saeed AlNazari, Secretary-General of the Dubai Civility Committee, said, “Dubai offers the world an exceptional model of civility, beginning from the moment of arrival and extending across every aspect of the city, where service excellence, seamless experiences, and attention to detail come together to define the quality of life Dubai represents.

"Dubai International (DXB) is the first point of contact for millions of visitors each year, and it is here that their first impression of the city’s high-quality services begins. This partnership between Dubai Airports and Uber reflects Dubai’s approach of working as a team to continuously enhance the experience of visitors from around the world.”

"At Uber, our goal is to eliminate travel friction and make every step of the journey as effortless as possible," said Tala Nsouli, General Manager at Uber UAE. "Working closely with Dubai Airports and with the support of the Dubai Civility Committee, we are proud to launch this state-of-the-art lounge at Terminal 3 for Uber and Careem Rides users. It provides riders with a modern, fully equipped environment to relax and recharge before stepping into their ride."

Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Airports, said, “For millions of travellers, the journey begins the moment they arrive in Dubai, and we want that first welcome to feel effortless, reassuring and unmistakably Dubai. By working in close collaboration with our partners, we’re creating a smoother, more seamless experience beyond the terminal doors, helping guests move with greater ease and comfort through one of the world’s busiest international airports.”

Designed with today’s modern traveller in mind, the new lounge elevates the waiting process for riders, catering to business travelers, tourists, and residents alike.

The opening of the Terminal 3 lounge marks the first phase of an ongoing effort to enhance airport ground transport in Dubai, with further consumer-focused feature rollouts planned in the coming weeks.