Director of Strategic Communications Department at MoFA: All trade, commercial exchange, financial transactions with Iran halted

ABU DHABI, 19th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Director of the Strategic Communications Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Afra Al Hameli, rejected all allegations regarding the status of the economic relationship between the United Arab Emirates and the Islamic Republic of Iran. Al Hameli reiterated the UAE’s steadfast commitment to dialogue, cooperation, and regional integration as essential means of advancing peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.

Al Hameli underscored that, in light of regional escalations that undermine regional and international peace and security, all trade, commercial exchanges, and financial transactions with Iran have been halted until further notice.

Al Hameli emphasised that the UAE remains firmly committed to safeguarding the integrity of the international financial system, in line with international law and the highest global standards.