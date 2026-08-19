Ministry of Defence: Iran's two ballistic missiles targeted maritime navigation

ABU DHABI, 19th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Defence announced that assessments revealed the two ballistic missiles detected, originating from Iran, were targeting maritime navigation and fell into the sea.

The Ministry of Defence affirmed in a statement its readiness to respond to any threats and to resolutely counter any attempts to undermine the security of the country or the safety of maritime navigation in the region, thereby safeguarding the country’s sovereignty, security, and stability, and protecting its national interests, assets, and resources.