UAE condemns Israeli raids on military airbase in Idlib, reaffirms rejection of any infringement on Syria’s sovereignty

ABU DHABI, 19th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli raids on Abu al-Duhur Military Airbase in Idlib Governorate in the Syrian Arab Republic, reaffirming its categorical rejection of any infringement on the sovereignty of Syria or threats to its security and stability.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) emphasized that Israel’s continued attacks on Syrian territory constitute a flagrant violation of international law and of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement between Syria and Israel, which Israel is obliged to uphold.

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s unwavering position in support of Syria’s stability and territorial integrity, underscoring solidarity with the Syrian people and support for all efforts aimed at fulfilling their aspirations for security, peace, dignity, peaceful coexistence, and development.

The UAE called on the international community to take immediate action to halt the repeated attacks on Syrian territory and to stop the escalation and any actions that could heighten regional tensions and threaten regional and international peace and security.