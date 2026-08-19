SIH examines AI's role in enhancing national identity

SHARJAH, 19th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kalba branch of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) held a workshop on Tuesday titled "Artificial Intelligence and Its Role in Strengthening National Identity" to leverage technology for cultural and heritage preservation.

The session explored artificial intelligence and its applications for safeguarding cultural heritage, reinforcing national identity, and modernising methods through digital tools.

Jamila Mohammed Abdullah led the workshop, covering a range of ways AI technologies can be applied across cultural and heritage fields. She stressed the need to deploy these tools in ways that uphold national values and keep heritage and identity visible amid rapid digital transformation.

Attendees took an active part in the discussion, raising questions and comments about AI's uses and its potential to advance cultural and heritage work while strengthening the presence of national identity online.

The workshop is part of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage's program to raise awareness of emerging technologies for enhancing culture, heritage, and national identity in the digital age.