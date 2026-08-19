Dubai Charity Association launches 2026 education support campaign for 15 countries

DUBAI, 19th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Charity Association has launched its annual 2026 education support campaign under the slogan “Alif Baa”, with the aim of empowering younger generations through education.





The campaign provides a comprehensive package of educational initiatives benefiting students of various age groups both within the United Arab Emirates and in 15 countries around the world.

This year’s campaign seeks to provide a comprehensive and sustainable support system covering essential educational and logistical needs. These include providing school supplies such as uniforms, school bags, and laptops; sponsoring the education of orphans; covering tuition fees for students facing financial hardship; and developing and equipping complete educational facilities, including schools, Quran memorisation centers, and classrooms.

The campaign particularly focuses on developing and disadvantaged communities that lack formal educational institutions.

Eng. Adel Al Suwaidi, Board Member, Treasurer, and Director of Operations at Dubai Charity Association, said that education is the fundamental pillar for building sustainable and prosperous communities.

Through this campaign, he said, the association is renewing its firm commitment to empowering future generations both locally and internationally, driven by the belief that investing in education is a direct investment in shaping the future, and that every child possesses promising potential capable of making a positive difference in the development of their community when provided with the right environment.