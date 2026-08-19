Colombia earthquake death toll rises to 304

BOGOTA, 19th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The death toll from Colombia's magnitude-7.4 earthquake on August 10 has risen to 304, with 4,548 people injured and 426 missing, the country's disaster management agency said.

The latest report from the country's National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) on Tuesday indicates that 356 people have been rescued since the earthquake occurred, which caused damage in large areas of the country. The emergency now extends to 15 departments and 472 municipalities, where 123,789 affected families are counted, equivalent to 292,043 people.

It stated that the earthquake damaged 134,342 homes and destroyed another 29,554, while 267 multi-story buildings collapsed.

It added that the damage affected 303 health facilities, 3,443 educational institutions, and 3,905 public facilities, as well as 413 road sections, 86 water supply systems, 49 road bridges, 13 pedestrian bridges, and 5 airports.

The World Food Programme (WFP) is seeking $23 million to provide food assistance to 100,000 people over the next three months.