On World Humanitarian Day, UN calls on international community to act for humanity

NEW YORK, 19th August, 2026 (WAM) -- On World Humanitarian Day, the UN honoured the dedicated workers who provide life-saving aid to millions in need and regretted that more than a thousand humanitarians have been killed in the last three years and countless others narrowly survived being shot at, shelled, bombed, kidnapped, or raped.

''The world has made commitments. Now it must act: To respect the rules of war; Ensure safe access; Hold perpetrators accountable; and provide sufficient resources,'' said Secretary-General António Guterres in his message on World Humanitarian Day, observed annually on 19 August to honour humanitarian workers and to stand with people affected by crises around the world.

'' Humanitarian workers stand up for people in need. We must stand up for them. We must act for humanity – now,'' he added.

Each year, World Humanitarian Day brings together partners from across the humanitarian system to advocate for the survival, well-being and dignity of people affected by crises, and for the safety and security of humanitarian workers. World Humanitarian Day is observed on 19 August to mark the anniversary of the 2003 bombing of the UN headquarters in Baghdad, Iraq.