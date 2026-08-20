Arab League Secretary-General condemns Israeli airstrikes on Syria's Abu al-Duhur airbase

CAIRO, 20th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Nabil Fahmy, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, condemned the Israeli airstrikes on the Abu al-Duhur Military Airbase in Syria's Idlib Governorate, emphasising that they constitute a blatant violation of Syrian sovereignty and the rules of international law.

In a statement issued by the Arab League today, Fahmy described the Israeli raids as provocative, unjustified, and unacceptable, accusing Israel of seeking to spread chaos and expand the arenas of conflict and confrontation in the region.

The Secretary-General called on influential international parties and the United Nations Security Council to assume their responsibilities and compel Israel to halt these attacks, preventing the region from sliding into further chaos and violence.