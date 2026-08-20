UN Secretary-General announces preparations for '5+1' meeting on Cyprus

NEW YORK, 19th August, 2026 (WAM) -- UN Secretary-General António Guterres announced his intention to convene a new "5+1" meeting to resolve the Cyprus issue, following agreement from both sides and the guarantor powers—Greece, Türkiye, and the United Kingdom. He emphasized the necessity of completing preparations related to confidence-building to ensure the process succeeds.

During his visit to Cyprus, Guterres called on Cypriot leaders Ersin Tatar and Nikos Christodoulides to make the necessary concessions and step up confidence-building measures.

He affirmed that his Personal Envoy, María Ángela Holguín, is continuing her efforts to reach a settlement that meets the aspirations of the Cypriot people for peace and cooperation.

The Secretary-General stressed that the authority of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) must be respected, praising the joint efforts of the Committee on Missing Persons and the technical committees in narrowing gaps and facilitating daily life for citizens.

Concluding his remarks, Guterres noted that resolving the crisis serves as a vital pillar for broader regional stability amid shifting geopolitical dynamics. He reaffirmed the full commitment of the United Nations to supporting the Cypriot people at this critical juncture, despite lacking the authority to impose peace.