GCC Secretary General praises UAE mediation in successful Russia-Ukraine prisoner exchange

RIYADH, 20th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), commended the diplomatic and humanitarian efforts exerted by UAE, which resulted in the successful completion of a new prisoner exchange between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine.

Albudaiwi, underlined that the UAE's active mediation in this file reflects its steadfast approach to utilising diplomacy in service of humanitarian causes, contributing to the alleviation of human suffering and opening broader horizons for endeavors aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine crisis to reach a sustainable peaceful settlement that achieves security and stability while safeguarding civilian lives.

Concluding his statement, Albudaiwi said: "The GCC states play significant roles in supporting de-escalation pathways and bridging viewpoints across various issues, stemming from their firm belief in the importance of dialogue and diplomatic channels in addressing international crises."