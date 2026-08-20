Austria’s EVs surpass 300,000

VIENNA, 20th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Austria's Ministry for Innovation and Mobility announced that the number of private battery electric vehicles (BEVs) on the country's roads has reached a record high of 304,328.

BEVs accounted for more than a quarter of all new passenger car registrations last July, reaching 27.39 percent with 7,073 units.

This milestone reflects rapid growth in Austria's electric mobility sector. While reaching 200,000 vehicles from 100,000 in September 2022 took roughly 27 months, the jump to 300,000 vehicles was achieved in just 19 months.