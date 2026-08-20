Al Ain Blitz Chess Championship draws to successful close with 119 participants

AL AIN, 20th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Al Ain Chess and Mind Games Club concluded the Al Ain Mall Championship, featuring 119 male and female players competing across nine rounds of blitz chess under the Swiss system.

The competition concluded with Cheran Bartolata from the Philippines securing first place, followed by Khalifa Talal Al Baloushi in second, and Mohamed Ahmed Faraj in third. Ahmed Younis Al Khameeri and Al Sagheera Al Nuaimi were honoured with the best male and best female player awards.