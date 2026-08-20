MMA coaches: Youth World Championship in Abu Dhabi global launchpad for future stars

ABU DHABI, 19th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) coaches taking part in the IMMAF Youth World Championship in Abu Dhabi highlighted the tournament as a premier global platform for identifying emerging talent and steering young athletes toward professional careers, supported by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City, coaches commended the event's organization, competitive standard, and Abu Dhabi’s track record in hosting international sports championships.

Tom Crosby, Head Coach of Team England, noted that participating in Abu Dhabi for the third consecutive year offers invaluable international exposure. He explained that limited fight opportunities at home make IMMAF tournaments essential for fighters to gain ring time and adapt to diverse fighting styles.

Bruno Miranda, Head Coach of the Brazilian National Team, praised the high caliber of competition and the hosting standards in Abu Dhabi. He described the technical level of the youth fighters as remarkable, emphasizing that exposure to contrasting styles helps build athletic maturity and technical versatility.

George Bardawil, Head Coach of the Lebanese National Team, stated that the championship provides young fighters with a crucial benchmark against world-class opponents, helping them build resilience and manage competitive pressure in a professional setup.

Eric Raul, a coach from Brazil, said the tournament allows trainers to precisely assess their fighters' strengths and weaknesses against different fighting disciplines, providing practical experience unattainable through training alone.

Mohamedov Nur, a coach from Uzbekistan, praised the organisation and facility standards, adding that bringing together top global talent in one arena underscores Abu Dhabi's status as a capital for combat sports.