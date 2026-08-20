Bahrain welcomes UAE mediation success in new Russia-Ukraine prisoner exchange

MANAMA, 20th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kingdom of Bahrain welcomed the success of the mediation efforts undertaken by the United Arab Emirates between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine, which resulted in a new prisoner exchange involving 206 detainees from both sides.

Bahrain described the achievement as a positive and constructive humanitarian step that supports de-escalation efforts and enhances prospects for a peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian crisis.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain expressed the Kingdom's appreciation for the diplomatic and humanitarian efforts led by the UAE, highlighting its contributions to securing the release of 7,997 captives across 26 mediation cycles since the outbreak of the Ukrainian crisis.

The Ministry reaffirmed the Kingdom's support for all regional and international initiatives aimed at ending the war and mitigating its humanitarian impact, thereby contributing to regional and global security, stability, and lasting peace.