Ebola cases in Congo exceed 5,000, government data shows

KINSHASA, 20th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the ​Democratic Republic of Congo now exceeds 5,000, ‌government data showed late on Tuesday, as health officials warn that response efforts are failing to ​contain the deadly disease, Reuters reported.

Congo's 17th Ebola epidemic ​turned into the biggest in the country's ⁠history in terms of number of ​cases in late July and over the weekend ​the death toll hit 2,378, the public health institute said, surpassing the previous worst outbreak in 2018-2020.