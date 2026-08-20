Ebola cases in Congo exceed 5,000, government data shows

KINSHASA, 20th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo now exceeds 5,000, government data showed late on Tuesday, as health officials warn that response efforts are failing to contain the deadly disease, Reuters reported.
Congo's 17th Ebola epidemic turned into the biggest in the country's history in terms of number of cases in late July and over the weekend the death toll hit 2,378, the public health institute said, surpassing the previous worst outbreak in 2018-2020.