WASHINGTON, 20th August, 2026 (WAM) -- In a feat that feels more like science fiction than modern reality, SpaceX has officially marked its 100th mission of 2026.

This latest SpaceX Starlink launch, which took place early Wednesday from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, cements the company’s position as the undisputed leader in orbital logistics. For those watching the industry closely, this isn't just about a rocket reaching orbit; it’s a clear signal that space has officially moved from a “final frontier” to an active highway.

The mission, which successfully deployed 24 additional satellites, brings the total operational count of the Starlink megaconstellation to nearly 11,000. As the analysts at CIO Bulletin frequently observe, the speed at which SpaceX is normalising such complex maneuvers is unprecedented.