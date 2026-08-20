China activates Level IV emergency response for thunderstorms

BEIJING, 20th August, 2026 (WAM) -- China on Wednesday activated a Level IV emergency response for thunderstorms, with severe weather forecast to hit multiple areas in south and east China.

Parts of China are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next three days due to a tropical depression in the South China Sea and the southwest monsoon, according to the National Meteorological Centre, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The observatory also warned of strong winds across a vast area of the South China Sea and along the coasts of Guangdong and Hainan from Wednesday evening to Thursday evening.

China has a four-tier emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe response.