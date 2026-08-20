Gold retreats after scaling over 2-month peak

CAPITALS, 20th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold fell on Thursday, as investors booked profits after prices climbed to a more-than-two-month ‌peak.

Spot gold slipped 0.6 percent to $4,495.69 per ounce by 03:31 GMT. Earlier, it was at $4,525.79, its highest since 2nd June, after a more than 4 percent advance on Wednesday.

US gold futures rose 0.2 percent to $4,553.30.

Among other metals, spot silver gained 0.2 percent to $67.07 per ounce, platinum dropped 1.3 percent to $1,802.29, and palladium slid 0.2 percent to $1,328.06.