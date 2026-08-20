UAE leaders congratulate President of Hungary on State Foundation Day

ABU DHABI, 20th August, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President András Baka of Hungary on the occasion of State Foundation Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to the Hungarian President and to Prime Minister Péter Magyar.