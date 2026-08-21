Mozambique needs $1.6 billion for flood reconstruction

MAPUTO, 21st August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Government of Mozambique said the south-eastern African country needs US$1.6 billion for recovery and reconstruction efforts following the worst floods it has experienced in decades earlier this year.

In a document outlining the reconstruction plan, the government said it expects to finance the recovery effort over three years through a combination of the state budget, donor grants and climate funds.

More than 700,000 people were affected by flooding caused by heavy rainfall last May, while hundreds of people were killed in the southern and central provinces.