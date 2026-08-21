Dollar recovers earlier losses, posts slight gains

NEW YORK, 21st August, 2026 (WAM) -- The US dollar recovered earlier losses to post modest gains on Thursday, as traders assessed whether efforts by the US Treasury Department to curb long-term Treasury yields would succeed.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against a basket of currencies including the yen and euro, rose 0.06 percent to 98.89 points, while the euro slipped 0.01 percent to $1.1676. Earlier, the euro had reached $1.171, its highest level since 14th May, while the Japanese currency fell 0.6 percent to 159.12 yen per dollar.

The pound sterling rose 0.18 percent to $1.3629, after earlier reaching $1.3659, its highest level since 16th February.

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin jumped five percent to $72,524.54, its highest level since 1st June.