El Niño reduces Panama Canal vessel transits

PANAMA CITY, 21st August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Panama Canal Authority announced on Thursday new measures to manage its water supplies due to the risk posed by the El Niño climate phenomenon to the vital commercial waterway.

The Authority said it would impose a maximum limit on the number of daily transits from early September as it prepares for a longer-than-usual El Niño season, which is expected to lower water levels.

Under the new measures, the canal will limit daily transits to 34 vessels from 4th September, before reducing the number to 32 vessels from 15th September. Average daily transits through the canal stood at 35 vessels through June 2026, in line with demand, while the canal has capacity for around 40 transits per day.

The Authority said rainfall between May and August was 34 percent below normal levels, while inflows into the watershed were 44 percent below average. It warned that the expected intensity of El Niño during 2026-2027 could further reduce rainfall, threatening the long-term sustainability of the waterway and domestic water supplies.