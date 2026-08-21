US Open offers record $108 million prize money

WASHINGTON, 21st August, 2026 (WAM) -- US Open organisers announced on Thursday a prize fund of US$108 million for this year's tournament, the largest in tennis history and 20 percent higher than last year's total.

The men's and women's singles champions at the tournament, which will be held in New York from 23rd August to 13th September, will each receive $5.5 million, representing a 10 percent increase from last year and the largest amount ever awarded to singles champions at a Grand Slam tournament.

Organisers said first-round prize money would rise by 27 percent this year to $140,000, describing it as a Grand Slam record.

Players welcomed the announcement, which also included a player support programme with initial funding of $2 million in 2026, to be divided equally between male and female players.