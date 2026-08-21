Mirza Fakhrul Islam elected new President of Bangladesh

DHAKA, 21st August, 2026 (WAM) -- Bangladesh's Parliament on Thursday elected Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, a senior figure in the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party, as the country's new President.

The Election Commission announced that Fakhrul Islam, 78, won 255 votes in the ballot held at the Parliament building, defeating opposition candidate and former army officer Oli Ahmad, who received 88 votes.

A total of 343 members of Parliament took part in the vote under the supervision of Chief Election Commissioner A. M. M. Nasir Uddin.

The election followed the resignation of former President Mohammed Shahabuddin, who was elected in 2023 and stepped down midway through his term for health reasons.