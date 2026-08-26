Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince congratulate UAE people, residents on Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday

AJMAN, 25th August, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, congratulated the people of the UAE, residents, and the Arab and Islamic nations on the occasion of the Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday, affirming that it is a blessed occasion that embodies the values of affection and mercy.

Sheikh Humaid said, “On the birth of the best of God’s creation and the Seal of the Prophets and Messengers, our Prophet Muhammad, peace and blessings be upon him, we draw from his noble life the highest ideals and virtues of character, and from his righteous example the values of humanity, goodness and benevolence. We pray to Almighty Allah to bless the Islamic nation and the entire world with peace, love, security and safety.”

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, also congratulated the UAE people on the occasion, affirming that “this blessed occasion is a light that guides us along the path of truth.”

H.H. Sheikh Ammar said, ''The Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday is a revered occasion that renews in our hearts our love for the Prophet and reminds us of the greatness of the message that illuminated the path of truth for humanity, making mercy and noble character a way of life.

“We congratulate the Arab and Islamic nations on this occasion and pray to Allah to grant us sincerity in following the example and guidance of the Prophet, and to bestow lasting prosperity, security and tranquility upon our country.”