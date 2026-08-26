Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Lebanese Prime Minister

ABU DHABI, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a phone call from Dr. Nawaf Salam, Prime Minister of the Republic of Lebanon.

During the call, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed praised the efforts of the Lebanese government to strengthen Lebanon’s security and stability, sovereignty and territorial integrity, affirming the UAE’s full support for these efforts and its steadfast support for the brotherly Lebanese people in a manner that contributes to realising their aspirations for security, stability, development and sustainable prosperity.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and Dr. Nawaf Salam also discussed the fraternal relations between the two countries, various aspects of cooperation and joint action, and ways to enhance them in a manner that serves the mutual interests of the two countries and benefits their peoples.

The two sides also reviewed a number of issues and topics of mutual interest and exchanged views on them.