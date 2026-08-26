Syrian Democratic Forces dissolved, fully integrated into Syrian Army

DAMASCUS, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Mazloum Abdi announced Tuesday the end of the mission of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and their dissolution as an independent military force following the completion of their integration into brigades of the Syrian Army, saying the step marks a new phase centered on peace, stability and building a new Syria, the Syrian Arab News Agency reported.

Speaking at a press conference at the People’s Palace in Damascus, Abdi said the country entered a new phase focused on peace and building a new Syria. He noted that following the agreement with the Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and the completion of the integration process, the SDF’s mission had come to an end.

“We want this day to mark a genuine transition from battlefields to the fields of construction, and from the era of weapons to the era of peace,” Abdi said, adding that the memory and sacrifices of those killed would remain present in the national consciousness.

On education in the Kurdish language, Abdi said President al-Sharaa repeatedly affirmed the right to education in Kurdish, describing the position as open to protecting that right and developing the decision in the future.

“We want to build a new Syria for all its people — Kurds, Arabs, Turkmen and Assyrians — a united and stable Syria that protects the future of its children and ensures them a dignified life,” Abdi said.