Canada slaps up to 50% tariffs on 700 US goods in trade dispute

TORONTO, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Ottawa has unveiled a broad package of retaliatory tariffs ranging between 15% and 50% on more than 700 American goods, driving up the stakes in an accelerating trade dispute with Washington.

The counter-measures are scheduled to go into effect on September 8. Prime Minister Mark Carney set the implementation timeline after the US instituted a 50% duty on Canadian exports over the weekend.

Government officials in Ottawa noted that the domestic duties will mirror the exact tariff levels imposed by the US.

To buffer domestic industries and workers against the disruption, the Canadian government also pledged $5.4 billion in financial support. Covering roughly 700 import lines, Canada’s retaliatory list hits key US categories including steel, machinery, and household electrical appliances.